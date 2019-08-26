NULS Price Up 3% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, NULS has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $33.68 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00246498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.01258064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,628,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,559,623 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin, QBTC, ChaoEX, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

