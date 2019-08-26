Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.68. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 5,315,635 shares traded.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,493,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,276.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.