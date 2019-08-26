Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.84. 33,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -19.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

