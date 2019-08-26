Nord/LB Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.94 ($29.00).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €21.64 ($25.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.50. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a twelve month high of €24.16 ($28.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

