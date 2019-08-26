Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.20 and last traded at C$30.32, 71,993 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 315,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSB. CIBC raised their price target on Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Norbord from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

Get Norbord alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.57. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.51.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$597.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.79 million. Analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.10%.

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.