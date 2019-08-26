Noble Financial Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been assigned a $25.00 target price by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

FLWS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,895,125 over the last ninety days. 64.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 314,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

