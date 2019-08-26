Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,432 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,500.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

NBL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.