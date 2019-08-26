Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $201,529.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,207,229 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.