NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 556,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

