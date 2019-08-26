New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Trading 1.7% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22, 193,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,139,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of New Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

