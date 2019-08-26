Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Set at $98.00 by Leerink Swann

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has been given a $98.00 target price by equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NVRO traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 431,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,563. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 2,460 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 206.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nevro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 138,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 144.9% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 403,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

