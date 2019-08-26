Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.74

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.74 and traded as low as $32.50. Netcall shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 231,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million and a P/E ratio of 177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

