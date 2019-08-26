Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $160,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Neogen by 113.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 15.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,169. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,484 shares in the company, valued at $39,512,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,484 shares in the company, valued at $38,331,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,198 shares of company stock worth $10,347,839 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.