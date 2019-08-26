Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBI. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Designer Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Designer Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of DBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 1,285,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Designer Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $169,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $129,662,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $23,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

