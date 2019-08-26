Needham & Company LLC Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.91.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after buying an additional 582,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 910.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after buying an additional 580,476 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

