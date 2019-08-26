Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) a $46.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $48.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.32.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 3,768,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,334. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,956 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,633,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Nutanix by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

