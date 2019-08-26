Natera’s (NTRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.57.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 659,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,321 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 827.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.