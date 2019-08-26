NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $610,121.25 in Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $610,121.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 658,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

