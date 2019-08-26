NANJCOIN (NANJ) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $4,116.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

