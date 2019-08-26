Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given a $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 388,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.