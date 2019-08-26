MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.17. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $349.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MSA Safety by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 266,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. MSA Safety has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.