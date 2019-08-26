Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,584 shares of company stock worth $120,467,861. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $179.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.