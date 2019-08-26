Motco Sells 523 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motco reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 433,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $277.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

