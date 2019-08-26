Motco Sells 1,979 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 372,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

TJX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.39. 232,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

