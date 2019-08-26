Motco Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motco cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.55. 313,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,046,031. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.