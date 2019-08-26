Motco Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Motco grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

