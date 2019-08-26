Motco Acquires 30,427 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Motco raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30,427.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 524,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,339. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

