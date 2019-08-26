Motco Acquires 1,406 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Motco grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. 1,105,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

