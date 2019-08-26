Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $115.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

