Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for 3.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $101,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $201.35. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,965. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $200.34 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

