Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 4,072 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.15% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $22,056,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $120.38. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,738. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $4,458,015 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.