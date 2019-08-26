Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 48,409.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,149 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 879,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,850,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. 610,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,770. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

