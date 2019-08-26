MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. MONDI PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.