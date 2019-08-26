Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. 329,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,412. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

