MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $94.97 million and $2.22 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00013958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Fisco, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,342.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01849466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.01 or 0.03014090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00716083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00793338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00069391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00499762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008061 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.