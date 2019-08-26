Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.10. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock worth $580,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.