Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,220 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.04% of Novocure worth $64,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Novocure by 14.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,563,000 after buying an additional 92,084 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Novocure by 355.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novocure news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $4,961,367.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,300,367.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,636,291.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,966 shares of company stock worth $44,624,183. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. TheStreet raised Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Novocure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

