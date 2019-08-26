Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,708 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $50,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,557. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.