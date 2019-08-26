Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.75 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $43,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.97. 16,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

