Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 0.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.