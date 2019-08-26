Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,183,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kupfer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,853. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.