Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Trading 26.6% Higher

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT) traded up 26.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

