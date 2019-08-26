MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.87

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.87 and traded as high as $28.76. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 420 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 87,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

