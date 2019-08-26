Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) versus Byline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BY) Head-To-Head Survey

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $295.36 million 2.09 $39.42 million $2.04 12.41 Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 2.47 $41.19 million $1.18 14.18

Byline Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 17.52% 10.14% 1.10% Byline Bancorp 18.92% 9.44% 1.22%

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Byline Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

