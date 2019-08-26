Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.22 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

