Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $180,958.00 and $16.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00711692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,211,519 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

