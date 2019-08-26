Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce $7.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.77 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $31.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $106.89. 3,092,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,687. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

