Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Trading Up 16.2%

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (OTCMKTS:GETVF) shares were up 16.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Get Mediaset Espana Comunicacion alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.