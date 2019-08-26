MCO (MCO) Market Cap Reaches $69.30 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.04969314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Liqui, Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Bithumb, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, DDEX, Huobi, YoBit, BigONE, OKEx, IDEX, Cashierest, Cobinhood and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

