McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $223.52

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.52 and traded as high as $225.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 18,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Tom Elliott sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £15,165.97 ($19,817.03).

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

